17:39 10.01.2022

Two servicemen killed in Donbas, blown up by explosive device – JFO HQ

Two servicemen killed in Donbas, blown up by explosive device – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen sustained fatal injuries after being blown up by an unknown explosive device in the area of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) in eastern Ukraine on Monday.

"The command and staff of the Joint Forces express their sincere condolences to the families and friends of the heroes who died for Ukraine," the JFO said on its Facebook page.

From the beginning of the day to 17:00, two ceasefire violations were recorded by Russian-occupation forces in eastern Ukraine. The enemy opened fire twice using heavy anti-tank grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms in the direction of the village of Pisky, Yasynovatsky district, Donetsk region.

The boundaries of the Ukrainian units remained unchanged on Monday.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Interfax-Ukraine
