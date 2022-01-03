It is important to prevent further escalation in Donbas - Yermak after conversation between Zelensky, Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, highlighted Ukraine's tenacity and efforts to return to full compliance with the ceasefire regime on the contact line in Donbas.

This is said in the commentary of head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak following the conversation, transmitted to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"At the same time, I will add, it is very important to continue work on verification, since we are recording an increasing number of violations of the ceasefire regime," Yermak said.

According to him, "the most important thing now is to prevent further escalation, so the U.S. and Ukraine will do everything possible for this."

"The very frequency of contacts speaks of a powerful partnership between Ukraine and the U.S. We are grateful to our American partners for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state," the commentary says.

According to him, the conversation between Biden and Zelensky lasted more than an hour and a half.