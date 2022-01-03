Facts

11:36 03.01.2022

It is important to prevent further escalation in Donbas - Yermak after conversation between Zelensky, Biden

1 min read
It is important to prevent further escalation in Donbas - Yermak after conversation between Zelensky, Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, highlighted Ukraine's tenacity and efforts to return to full compliance with the ceasefire regime on the contact line in Donbas.

This is said in the commentary of head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak following the conversation, transmitted to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"At the same time, I will add, it is very important to continue work on verification, since we are recording an increasing number of violations of the ceasefire regime," Yermak said.

According to him, "the most important thing now is to prevent further escalation, so the U.S. and Ukraine will do everything possible for this."

"The very frequency of contacts speaks of a powerful partnership between Ukraine and the U.S. We are grateful to our American partners for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state," the commentary says.

According to him, the conversation between Biden and Zelensky lasted more than an hour and a half.

Tags: #yermak #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:23 03.01.2022
Frequency of top-level contacts between Ukraine, U.S. speaks of unprecedented support, full understanding - Yermak

Frequency of top-level contacts between Ukraine, U.S. speaks of unprecedented support, full understanding - Yermak

09:27 28.12.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

16:34 24.12.2021
Zelensky ready to negotiate with Putin, Ukraine to fulfill Minsk agreements – Yermak

Zelensky ready to negotiate with Putin, Ukraine to fulfill Minsk agreements – Yermak

10:35 24.12.2021
USA welcomes OSCE statement on ceasefire measures in Donbas

USA welcomes OSCE statement on ceasefire measures in Donbas

18:33 23.12.2021
Ukrainian Armed Forces ready to open fire in response in case of military threat - Zaluzhny

Ukrainian Armed Forces ready to open fire in response in case of military threat - Zaluzhny

09:07 23.12.2021
Defense Ministry, AFU welcome agreement to observe ceasefire confirmed at TCG meeting

Defense Ministry, AFU welcome agreement to observe ceasefire confirmed at TCG meeting

09:19 21.12.2021
Three Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid enemy hostile actions in Donbas

Three Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid enemy hostile actions in Donbas

13:48 17.12.2021
One KIA, one WIA amid five ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, one WIA amid five ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

11:37 09.12.2021
TCG discusses strengthening ceasefire in Donbas, but without reaching common understanding – OSCE Special Rep for Donbas

TCG discusses strengthening ceasefire in Donbas, but without reaching common understanding – OSCE Special Rep for Donbas

11:10 04.12.2021
Ukraine ready for any format of negotiations on Donbas - Kuleba

Ukraine ready for any format of negotiations on Donbas - Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Head of European diplomacy to visit Ukraine from Jan 4 to 6

U.S. to transfer military patrol boats to Ukraine in early 2022 - Markarova

Today we talk about future not only of Ukraine, but also of European security, world order - Zelensky

First international conversation of year with Washington proves special nature of our relations - Zelensky

Biden reaffirms U.S., allies' stance on decisive response to possible Russian aggression - White House

LATEST

About 3,500 Ukrainians in 20 regions take part in events dedicated to Bandera's birthday - police

Head of European diplomacy to visit Ukraine from Jan 4 to 6

U.S. to transfer military patrol boats to Ukraine in early 2022 - Markarova

Ukraine records 1,804 new cases of COVID-19 per day

Today we talk about future not only of Ukraine, but also of European security, world order - Zelensky

First international conversation of year with Washington proves special nature of our relations - Zelensky

Biden reaffirms U.S., allies' stance on decisive response to possible Russian aggression - White House

Number of users of Diia app exceeds 13 mln Ukrainians, 72 state services available online - Fedorov

Zelensky appoints Halushkin Commander of territorial defense forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Law on foundations of national resistance enters into force in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD