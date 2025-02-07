Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:53 07.02.2025

Yermak discusses with Kellogg his upcoming visit to Ukraine, situation at front

1 min read
Yermak discusses with Kellogg his upcoming visit to Ukraine, situation at front

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, has held a meeting and negotiations with the special representative of the President of the United States Donald Trump for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

“Spoke with the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg. We discussed his upcoming visit to Ukraine, which is very important for us. A just and lasting peace is a priority for Ukraine,” Yermak said on X following the meeting Friday morning.

He thanked his interlocutor for his support.

“We also talked about the situation on the front lines and the security of Ukraine’s civilian population. Additionally, we discussed upcoming meetings at the Munich Security Conference,” Yermak reported.

As reported, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Makarova met with Kellogg, and the meeting was attended by Ukraine's defense attache Borys Kremenetsky and his deputy Denys Senik.

Tags: #kellogg #yermak

MORE ABOUT

18:22 13.05.2025
Kellogg: USA discusses deployment of military contingent of UK, France, Germany, Poland in Ukraine – media

Kellogg: USA discusses deployment of military contingent of UK, France, Germany, Poland in Ukraine – media

16:07 13.05.2025
Kellogg, Witkoff to go to Turkey for talks between Russia, Ukraine – media

Kellogg, Witkoff to go to Turkey for talks between Russia, Ukraine – media

14:16 13.05.2025
Yermak and Meloni’s advisor discuss progress of consultations on 30-day ceasefire

Yermak and Meloni’s advisor discuss progress of consultations on 30-day ceasefire

11:15 13.05.2025
Russia hasn’t yet demonstrated political will regarding ceasefire and war end – Yermak

Russia hasn’t yet demonstrated political will regarding ceasefire and war end – Yermak

12:41 12.05.2025
Yermak on Zelenskyy's readiness to meet with Putin: Ceasefire, then everything else

Yermak on Zelenskyy's readiness to meet with Putin: Ceasefire, then everything else

11:14 12.05.2025
Kellogg: First unconditional 30-day ceasefire, then peace discussions

Kellogg: First unconditional 30-day ceasefire, then peace discussions

12:27 10.05.2025
Yermak discusses ceasefire and prospects for peaceful settlement with Rubio

Yermak discusses ceasefire and prospects for peaceful settlement with Rubio

20:17 09.05.2025
Russia cannot fight without China – Yermak

Russia cannot fight without China – Yermak

21:07 07.05.2025
Ukraine ready for peace talks after full ceasefire – Yermak

Ukraine ready for peace talks after full ceasefire – Yermak

15:39 07.05.2025
Yermak: It’s necessary to strengthen coordination of war crimes investigations, introduce uniform standards of support for victims

Yermak: It’s necessary to strengthen coordination of war crimes investigations, introduce uniform standards of support for victims

HOT NEWS

Reps of MFA, Defense Ministry, Military Intelligence arrive from Ukraine for talks in Turkey – Zelenskyy

Level of Russian delegation at talks in Turkey not yet known, but it looks like fake one – Zelenskyy

Talks in Istanbul postponed to afternoon at initiative of Turkish side

NSDC denies info about start of negotiations in Turkey at 10:00

Death toll from missile strike on Sumy community grows to three

LATEST

Consultations with Hungary not canceled, but postponed, opportunity to resume dialogue being sought

Reps of MFA, Defense Ministry, Military Intelligence arrive from Ukraine for talks in Turkey – Zelenskyy

Level of Russian delegation at talks in Turkey not yet known, but it looks like fake one – Zelenskyy

Ukraine fulfills all needed prerequisites for opening of 1st negotiating Cluster on EU accession – Stefanishyna

Talks in Istanbul postponed to afternoon at initiative of Turkish side

Sybiha in Ankara: Full combat readiness for day of intensive diplomacy

Trump on Putin's absence from talks in Istanbul: Why would he go if I'm not going?

Trump: I would go to Turkey on Friday ‘if appropriate’ for Ukraine-Russia talks

NSDC denies info about start of negotiations in Turkey at 10:00

Pistorius supports strategy of non-disclosure of info on supply of weapons to Ukraine

AD
AD