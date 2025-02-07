Yermak discusses with Kellogg his upcoming visit to Ukraine, situation at front

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, has held a meeting and negotiations with the special representative of the President of the United States Donald Trump for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

“Spoke with the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg. We discussed his upcoming visit to Ukraine, which is very important for us. A just and lasting peace is a priority for Ukraine,” Yermak said on X following the meeting Friday morning.

He thanked his interlocutor for his support.

“We also talked about the situation on the front lines and the security of Ukraine’s civilian population. Additionally, we discussed upcoming meetings at the Munich Security Conference,” Yermak reported.

As reported, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Makarova met with Kellogg, and the meeting was attended by Ukraine's defense attache Borys Kremenetsky and his deputy Denys Senik.