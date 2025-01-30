Yermak, Advisor to Indian PM discuss bilateral relations

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a phone call with National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Kumar Doval, during which the parties discussed current issues of Ukrainian-Indian relations.

As reported by the press service of the President's Office, the parties also discussed the coordination of joint efforts amid the change in the U.S. presidential administration.

"Yermak and Doval paid special attention to the situation on the battlefield, and further search for ways to end the war and establish a fair and lasting peace for Ukraine," the president's office said in the website.