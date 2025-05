Yermak on ballistic attack on Kyiv: This is how Putin wants the war to end

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, reacted to Russia's ballistic attack on Kyiv and a number of regions on Wednesday night.

"Russia carried out a missile attack on Kyiv and Kyiv region, air defense/missile defense worked on ballistics. This is how Putin wants the war to end," he wrote on Telegram.