Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:54 05.02.2025

Ukraine, UK to coordinate cooperation with new US administration – Yermak

1 min read
Ukraine, UK to coordinate cooperation with new US administration – Yermak

Andriy Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, and Jonathan Powell, Adviser to the British Prime Minister, agreed to coordinate efforts in cooperation with the U.S. administration, Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

"We have agreed on positions to continue the dialogue, in particular to support the implementation of the centennial agreement that the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Great Britain signed on January 16 ... We also agreed to coordinate efforts in cooperation with the new administration of the United States of America," the head of the President’s Office said on Tuesday evening.

Tags: #yermak

MORE ABOUT

11:15 13.05.2025
Russia hasn’t yet demonstrated political will regarding ceasefire and war end – Yermak

Russia hasn’t yet demonstrated political will regarding ceasefire and war end – Yermak

12:41 12.05.2025
Yermak on Zelenskyy's readiness to meet with Putin: Ceasefire, then everything else

Yermak on Zelenskyy's readiness to meet with Putin: Ceasefire, then everything else

12:27 10.05.2025
Yermak discusses ceasefire and prospects for peaceful settlement with Rubio

Yermak discusses ceasefire and prospects for peaceful settlement with Rubio

20:17 09.05.2025
Russia cannot fight without China – Yermak

Russia cannot fight without China – Yermak

21:07 07.05.2025
Ukraine ready for peace talks after full ceasefire – Yermak

Ukraine ready for peace talks after full ceasefire – Yermak

15:39 07.05.2025
Yermak: It’s necessary to strengthen coordination of war crimes investigations, introduce uniform standards of support for victims

Yermak: It’s necessary to strengthen coordination of war crimes investigations, introduce uniform standards of support for victims

18:30 02.05.2025
Yermak discusses with adviser to UK Prime Minister strengthening of sanctions against Russia

Yermak discusses with adviser to UK Prime Minister strengthening of sanctions against Russia

21:34 28.04.2025
Yermak: Ceasefire needed not for parade, but for real and sustainable peace

Yermak: Ceasefire needed not for parade, but for real and sustainable peace

14:54 28.04.2025
Yermak: All Russian statements about peace without ceasefire are lies

Yermak: All Russian statements about peace without ceasefire are lies

09:16 28.04.2025
Yermak: Russia can follow example of Republic of Congo, Rwanda in restoring peace

Yermak: Russia can follow example of Republic of Congo, Rwanda in restoring peace

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy removes chief commander Ivan Havryliuk from Staff HQ – decree

Zelenskyy ready to meet only with Putin in Istanbul – Podoliak

Russia hasn’t yet demonstrated political will regarding ceasefire and war end – Yermak

Defense Forces destroy 10 out of 10 enemy UAVs - Air Force

Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

LATEST

Kremlin currently prefers not to disclose whether Putin will be in Istanbul on May 15

Zelenskyy removes chief commander Ivan Havryliuk from Staff HQ – decree

Ukraine ready to present reform roadmaps to EU member states, Commission – Minister

Markarova on US bill on sanctions against Russia: We’re grateful to every senator who supports it

Zelenskyy ready to meet only with Putin in Istanbul – Podoliak

Defense Forces destroy 10 out of 10 enemy UAVs - Air Force

Two Ukrainians charged in Poland over arson of Warsaw mall allegedly ordered by Russian intelligence – media

Ex-head of Ukraine's State Fiscal Service Nasirov released on UAH 40 mln bail – media

Russia bringing air defense to Crimea from other directions – Ukrainian Navy

Zelenskyy holds Staff HQ meeting dedicated to drones, missile program

AD
AD