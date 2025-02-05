Ukraine, UK to coordinate cooperation with new US administration – Yermak

Andriy Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, and Jonathan Powell, Adviser to the British Prime Minister, agreed to coordinate efforts in cooperation with the U.S. administration, Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

"We have agreed on positions to continue the dialogue, in particular to support the implementation of the centennial agreement that the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Great Britain signed on January 16 ... We also agreed to coordinate efforts in cooperation with the new administration of the United States of America," the head of the President’s Office said on Tuesday evening.