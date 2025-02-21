Facts

16:35 21.02.2025

Yermak announces return of young woman from occupation

Yermak announces return of young woman from occupation

A 21-year-old woman has been returned home from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, according to Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"As part of the Ukrainian President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, we have managed to bring back a 21-year-old woman, who lived in the occupied territory for more than ten years," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The official added that the young woman is now home, next to her family.

