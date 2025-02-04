Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:01 04.02.2025

Yermak, Waltz discuss the need to establish personal contacts between Ukrainian and US Presidents in near future

1 min read
Yermak, Waltz discuss the need to establish personal contacts between Ukrainian and US Presidents in near future

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, has had a telephone conversation with the Adviser to the President of the United States on National Security Issues, Michael Waltz, during which, in particular, they discussed the need to organize personal contacts between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States in the near future.

According to the presidential press service, this was the first conversation after Waltz was appointed to the post.

"The head of the President's Office stressed that continued support from international partners, primarily the United States, is critically important for Ukraine. Ukraine's strong positions are key to the establishment of a just and lasting peace, as well as for the security of Europe and the world," the message reads.

In addition, Yermak spoke about the situation on the battlefield and the course of mobilization in Ukraine.

We also agreed to keep in constant contact to inform about the situation at the front, current events and challenges facing Ukraine.

Tags: #waltz #yermak

MORE ABOUT

12:41 12.05.2025
Yermak on Zelenskyy's readiness to meet with Putin: Ceasefire, then everything else

Yermak on Zelenskyy's readiness to meet with Putin: Ceasefire, then everything else

12:27 10.05.2025
Yermak discusses ceasefire and prospects for peaceful settlement with Rubio

Yermak discusses ceasefire and prospects for peaceful settlement with Rubio

20:17 09.05.2025
Russia cannot fight without China – Yermak

Russia cannot fight without China – Yermak

21:07 07.05.2025
Ukraine ready for peace talks after full ceasefire – Yermak

Ukraine ready for peace talks after full ceasefire – Yermak

15:39 07.05.2025
Yermak: It’s necessary to strengthen coordination of war crimes investigations, introduce uniform standards of support for victims

Yermak: It’s necessary to strengthen coordination of war crimes investigations, introduce uniform standards of support for victims

18:30 02.05.2025
Yermak discusses with adviser to UK Prime Minister strengthening of sanctions against Russia

Yermak discusses with adviser to UK Prime Minister strengthening of sanctions against Russia

18:39 29.04.2025
Russia, Ukraine need to reach agreement as soon as possible, Trump not ready to wait too long – Waltz

Russia, Ukraine need to reach agreement as soon as possible, Trump not ready to wait too long – Waltz

21:34 28.04.2025
Yermak: Ceasefire needed not for parade, but for real and sustainable peace

Yermak: Ceasefire needed not for parade, but for real and sustainable peace

14:54 28.04.2025
Yermak: All Russian statements about peace without ceasefire are lies

Yermak: All Russian statements about peace without ceasefire are lies

09:16 28.04.2025
Yermak: Russia can follow example of Republic of Congo, Rwanda in restoring peace

Yermak: Russia can follow example of Republic of Congo, Rwanda in restoring peace

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

Blockade of Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint starts

Sybiha: Russians completely ignoring the offer of full and durable ceasefire starting May 12

Zelenskyy invites Pope Leo XIV to visit Ukraine

LATEST

Russia must demonstrate its desire for peace without delay - statement by Weimar+ foreign ministers

Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

West should strengthen support for Ukraine if Putin doesn’t stop - Poroshenko

European Council approves conclusions on evaluation of cohesion policy actions in support of Ukrainian refugees in Europe

Russia must immediately agree 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine - participants of Weimar+ meeting

Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on ratification of agreement on subsoil resources

EU diplomacy chief: Russia 'playing games', there cannot be talks under fire

Forests of Ukraine sells 93% of timber at auctions for H2 2025

Ukraine and EU sign memo on cooperation in defense industry

AD
AD