Yermak, Waltz discuss the need to establish personal contacts between Ukrainian and US Presidents in near future

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, has had a telephone conversation with the Adviser to the President of the United States on National Security Issues, Michael Waltz, during which, in particular, they discussed the need to organize personal contacts between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States in the near future.

According to the presidential press service, this was the first conversation after Waltz was appointed to the post.

"The head of the President's Office stressed that continued support from international partners, primarily the United States, is critically important for Ukraine. Ukraine's strong positions are key to the establishment of a just and lasting peace, as well as for the security of Europe and the world," the message reads.

In addition, Yermak spoke about the situation on the battlefield and the course of mobilization in Ukraine.

We also agreed to keep in constant contact to inform about the situation at the front, current events and challenges facing Ukraine.