Issue of sanctions against Poroshenko not raised at NSDC meeting on Thursday - Danilov

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine did not consider the issue of applying sanctions against fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019), leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said.

Answering a journalist's question at a briefing on Thursday following the results of the NSDC meeting whether the issue of sanctions against Poroshenko was considered, Danilov said: "We work only with documents. If the relevant document is sent to the NSDC staff by the institutions that have the right to do this, and there are five of them, we will definitely consider this issue and submit it to the NSDC meeting, because we cannot work any other way."

According to the Secretary of the Council, the decision itself will depend on the decision of the NSDC members.

Before that, Danilov listed 21 issues that stood at the NSDC meeting on Thursday, and none of them concerned Poroshenko personally.