09:42 30.12.2021

Four ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

Over the past day, four ceasefire violations were recorded by the Russian-occupation forces, as a result of which a Ukrainian soldier was wounded, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said on Thursday morning.

"Near Novoluhansk the enemy fired from automatic heavy grenade launchers. In the direction of Triokhizbenka, the enemy opened fire from heavy anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms. Not far from Novoselivka, the enemy opened fire from automatic and heavy anti-tank grenade launchers, large-caliber small machine guns. In the vicinity of Zolote-4, the Russian armed formations opened fire from small arms," the JFO said.

As a result of the enemy's actions, one member of the Joint Forces was wounded. The soldier is in a hospital. His state of health is of moderate severity.

"As of 07:00, on December 30, no ceasefire violation was recorded by Russian-occupation forces," the JFO said.

