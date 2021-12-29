Facts

12:54 29.12.2021

Some 45% of Ukrainians consider Zelensky disappointment of year - poll

Some 45.1% of Ukrainians consider President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky the disappointment of the year, while 17.3% of Ukrainians consider him the politician of the year, according to the results of a nationwide survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation in conjunction with the sociological service of the Razumkov Center.

According to the poll, 8.1% of the respondents consider ex-speaker of parliament Dmytro Razumkov to be the "politician of the year", 8% - the leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko. Leader of the Batkivschyna party Yulia Tymoshenko (4.4%), leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Yury Boiko (3.7%), ex-MP Yevhen Muraev (3.4%), leader of the Strength and Honor party Ihor Smeshko (1.8%), leader of the Ukrainian Strategy Volodymyr Groysman (1.4%), MP Viktor Medvedchuk (1.2%), Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko (1.1%), showman Serhiy Prytula (1%) were also mentioned in the category of "politician of the year".

Some 14.6% responded "there are none" to the request to name the politicians of the year. Some 8.5% of respondents called Poroshenko the disappointment of the year, 3.2% chose Medvedchuk, 3% - Razumkov, 1.5% - Tymoshenko, 1.2% - MP Mykola Tyschenko (Servant of the People), 1.2% - MP Illia Kyva (Opposition Platform - For Life faction), 1.1% - Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, 1% - Vitali Klitschko. Some 3% consider all the represented politicians to be the disappointment of the year.

In addition, 8.5% of those surveyed named President Zelensky as the symbol of 2021 - the man of the year. Also, Ukrainians consider Poroshenko (3.6%), Razumkov (3.3%), Angela Merkel (3.1%), Elon Mask (3%), Joe Biden (2.7%) to be the man of the year.

Among those who were named by more than 1% of respondents were also Yulia Tymoshenko (1.8%), journalist Dmytro Gordon (1.3%), Yevheen Muraev (1.2%), boxer Oleksandr Usyk (1.2%), Vladimir Putin (1.1%), Serhiy Prytula (1%), doctors/medical workers (1%). For 11.3% of the respondents, there are no such "authorities" at all, 31.1% were unable to give an answer, and another 7.1% refused to answer this open-ended question.

A nationwide study was conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation together with the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from December 17 to 22, 2021 in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Some 2,018 respondents aged 18 and over were surveyed. The theoretical sampling error is 2.3%.

