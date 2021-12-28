Facts

18:49 28.12.2021

Acting prosecutor general sends notification to Rada chairman regarding suspicion brought against Poroshenko – PGO

Acting prosecutor general sends notification to Rada chairman regarding suspicion brought against Poroshenko – PGO

Acting Prosecutor General of Ukraine Oleksiy Symonenko has sent an official letter to Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk regarding the suspicion brought against the fifth president, MP Petro Poroshenko, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

"The Acting Prosecutor General informed the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine about serving the suspicion to the MP by a corresponding letter sent directly on December 20, 2021," the agency's reporters were informed.

The PGO also handed over to the Interfax-Ukraine agency a copy of the official letter sent to Stefanchuk and added that another copy of the document was sent to the Verkhovna Rada apparatus.

"On the same day [December 20], due to the deputy's failure to appear in the pretrial investigation body, a copy of the notice of suspicion and a memo on the procedural rights and duties of the suspect were sent to the office of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," the Prosecutor General's Office noted.

Earlier, Ukrainian member of parliament, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction, Iryna Gerashchenko, said that Speaker of the Parliament Stefanchuk had not received any official notifications regarding the suspicion brought against the fifth President of Ukraine Poroshenko.

As reported, on December 20, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) notified Poroshenko of suspicion of high treason and assistance to terrorist organizations under the case on the criminal scheme for supplying coal from the temporarily occupied territories. Due to the impossibility of serving a written notice of suspicion personally, it was sent to the place of residence, registration, as well as to the place of work.

