13:16 25.12.2021

U.S. developing plan to provide intelligence to Ukraine

The Pentagon is working on a plan to provide Ukraine with battlefield intelligence that could help the country more quickly respond to a possible Russian invasion, The New York Times reported, citing U.S. officials.

"The number one thing we can do is real time actionable intelligence that says, 'The Russians are coming over the berm'. We tell them, and they use that to target the Russians," Evelyn Farkas, who served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia in the Obama administration, stated.

"One potential problem with providing actionable intelligence, American officials acknowledge, is that it could lead Ukraine to strike first," the article reads.

"The United States has been supplying Ukraine with anti-tank guided missiles called Javelins since 2018, and Mr. Biden authorized an additional Javelin delivery," according to the document.

"The list of ideas being drawn up at the Pentagon, the State Department and the White House include redirecting helicopters and other military equipment once allocated for the Afghan military to Ukraine," the report says.

"The administration is also considering sending additional cyberwarfare experts to Ukraine. The United States and Britain have sent some experts to shore up defenses," it says.

"American and NATO officials privately dismissed the main demands of the Russian proposal, which came in the form of a draft treaty suggesting that NATO should offer written guarantees that it would not expand farther east toward Russia and halt all military activities in the former Soviet republics," the newspaper says.

Tags: #usa #intelligence
