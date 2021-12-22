Saakashvili unwell, unable to attend court hearing - lawyer

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili feels unwell and will be unable to attend the Tbilisi City Court's hearing on his illegal crossing of the Georgian border on Wednesday, lawyer Beka Basilaia told reporters.

"Mikheil Saakashvili is weak and has difficulty moving around. The court will have another hearing tomorrow, and yet another proceeding is scheduled for next week," Basilaia said.

Doctor Otar Toidze, who examined Saakashvili at a Gori hospital on Tuesday, recommended that Saakashvili abstain from attending court hearings.

Saakashvili, former Georgian president and currently a citizen of Ukraine, secretly arrived in Georgia on September 29 and was detained in Tbilisi on October 1 and put in jail in the city of Rustavi soon afterwards, where he declared a hunger strike. On November 8, he was transferred to the prison infirmary in Tbilisi's Gldani district without the consent of his lawyers and family. On November 20, Saakashvili was transferred to a military hospital in Gori, where he stopped his hunger strike.

Saakashvili has been convicted in Georgia in absentia in several criminal cases and is being treated as a suspect in some others. He has described his detention as unlawful and the charges brought against him as falsified.