20:59 22.03.2023

Georgia's Vivamedi clinic requests assessing whether ex-President Saakashvili's further stay there is appropriate

Georgia's Vivamedi clinic said that it is suffering a huge undue blow to its reputation because of convicted former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili and has requested an assessment of whether his further stay in it is appropriate.

"We are forced to request that the medical service of the penitentiary evaluate whether patient Saakashvili's further stay in the Vivamedi clinic is appropriate because any other facility can provide symptomatic treatment the patient consents to," the clinic said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Saakashvili has stayed in Vivamedi since May 12, 2022, the statement said.

"The patient underwent a full range of examinations, received a diagnosis and was assigned a treatment regimen in accordance with current recommendations. All this time, despite unprecedented pressure on us, we were trying to convince the patient to take a course of treatment, which was more or less successful until last October, and his condition noticeably improved. After October 2022, the patient has been refusing suggested treatment, especially if one or another medicine or procedure has a positive impact on his subjective or objective parameters," it said.

In the past month, Saakashvili has been receiving only treatment of symptoms, expressing distrust in medical personnel and refusing the proposed treatment plan, Vivamedi said.

"As a result, the Vivamedi medical center has been receiving a huge unduly blow to its reputation, for instance that we're not treating or cannot treat, and so on, and we consider it completely unacceptable. Based on medical ethic, medical personnel cannot forcibly treat anyone," it said.

