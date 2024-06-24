Facts

19:21 24.06.2024

Saakashvili looking much better, but his transfer from clinic to prison not planned - Georgian ombudsman

2 min read

 Georgian public defender (ombudsman) Levan Ioseliani on Monday visited inmates, among them former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, undergoing medical treatment at the Vivamedi clinic in Tbilisi.

"I cannot competently speak about Mikheil Saakashvili's state of health. However, he looks much better today than during my previous visit to the Vivamedi clinic a few months ago," Ioseliani told journalists.

Saakashvili did not put forth any demands or complaints to the ombudsman or his doctors, he said.

"As for Saakashvili's transfer from the clinic to a correctional facility, this issue is not on the agenda," Ioseliani said.

Saakashvili secretly arrived in Georgia from abroad on September 29, 2021. He was detained in Tbilisi on October 1 and then put in jail in the city of Rustavi, where he went on a hunger strike. On November 8, Saakashvili was transferred to a prison hospital in Tbilisi without the consent of his relatives or lawyers. He was taken to a military hospital in the town of Gori on November 20. On May 12, 2022, Saakashvili was moved to the Vivamedi clinic in Tbilisi, where he is currently staying.

Several criminal cases were opened against Saakashvili in Georgia. He called his detention unlawful and the charges brought against him falsified.

Tags: #saakashvili #condition #georgia

