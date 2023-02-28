Tbilisi denies reports that EU demanded Saakashvili be moved to Poland for treatment

Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze has denied reports of some media outlets that the European Union allegedly demanded that the Georgian authorities transport incarcerated former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili to Poland for treatment.

Bregadze told Georgia's Imedi television broadcasting company on Tuesday that this issue had not been discussed during his meeting with head of the EU mission in Georgia Pawel Herczynski and Swedish Ambassador Ulrik Tidestrom on Monday.

As for the EU address handed over at the meeting, it dealt with concerns about Saakashvili's health, he said.

"We reported at the meeting about the actions of the Georgian state taken to protect Saakashvili's rights and treat him," he said.

Bregadze emphasized that reports that the EU allegedly demanded that Georgia send Saakashvili to Poland for treatment circulating in some media outlets "are not true."

"Our ministry has nothing to hide. On the contrary, we are committed to sharing as much information as possible in any possible form with the public," the minister said.