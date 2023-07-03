Facts

20:18 03.07.2023

Zelenskyy urges Georgia to transfer Saakashvili to Ukraine, orders MFA to express protest

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine to call the Georgian ambassador to Kyiv and express protest to him in connection with the ongoing imprisonment of former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili.

The Ukrainian president also instructed the Foreign Ministry to invite the ambassador to leave Ukraine within 48 hours for consultations.

"Right now, Russia is killing Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili with the hands of the Georgian authorities. We have repeatedly called on official Tbilisi to stop this mockery and agree on the return of Saakashvili to Ukraine. Our partners in coordination with Ukraine also offered various rescue options. Today I instructed the Foreign Ministry to call the Georgian ambassador to Ukraine, express a strong protest to him and offer him to leave Ukraine within 48 hours for consultations with his capital," the head of state said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"Once again I urge the Georgian authorities to transfer Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili to Ukraine for the necessary treatment and care. And I urge our partners to turn, not to ignore this situation and save this person. No authorities in Europe have the right to execute people, life is a basic European value," he said.

Earlier on Monday, a video of Saakashvili's interrogation was published on which it can be seen that he has lost much weight.

