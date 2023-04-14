Facts

20:14 14.04.2023

Zelenskyy urges to provide Saakashvili with proper treatment

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for proper treatment of form President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili.

"Mikheil Saakashvili's life now depends not on a political, not on some personal, but purely on a moral decision... Which has a clean and weighty legal basis," he said in a video address on Friday.

According to Zelenskyy, "if a person needs medical care, if life depends on it, then this step is necessary."

"I know that Mikheil's lawyers have now filed an urgent appeal with the ECHR in order to provide him with proper treatment. And it seems that this is the only way to save his life," Zelenskyy said.

