Facts

09:30 17.12.2021

Ukraine registers 8,899 new cases of COVID-19, 328 deaths in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine registers 8,899 new cases of COVID-19, 328 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 8,899 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 21,650 recoveries and 328 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Friday.

"Over the past day, December 16, Ukraine has recorded 8,899 new cases of COVID-19 (including 779 children and 98 medical workers), while 132,991 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 43,939 people who received their first shot of a vaccine, 89,038 who completed their vaccination, and 14 people who received booster shots. In the past 24 hours, 2.028 persons have been hospitalized, 328 have died, and 21,650 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

As of this date, 46.1% of Ukrainian adults have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, while 41.3% of the adult population have completed their vaccination, the ministry said.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,597,046 cases of COVID-19, including 3,306,465 recoveries and 92,641 deaths.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:04 17.12.2021
Ukraine ready to fulfill Minsk accords, but Russia should start with agreements of Normandy format 2019 summit on security – Kuleba

Ukraine ready to fulfill Minsk accords, but Russia should start with agreements of Normandy format 2019 summit on security – Kuleba

09:52 17.12.2021
EU leaders call on Russia to urgently de-escalate tensions on Ukrainian border, warn of massive consequences - Council conclusions

EU leaders call on Russia to urgently de-escalate tensions on Ukrainian border, warn of massive consequences - Council conclusions

13:49 16.12.2021
Stoltenberg: Decision on Ukraine's accession to NATO to be made only by Ukraine, Alliance's members

Stoltenberg: Decision on Ukraine's accession to NATO to be made only by Ukraine, Alliance's members

10:03 16.12.2021
Ukraine records 9,590 new cases of COVID-19, 355 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 9,590 new cases of COVID-19, 355 deaths in past 24 hours

10:34 14.12.2021
Pentagon is in constant dialogue with Kyiv on necessary assistance – Kirby

Pentagon is in constant dialogue with Kyiv on necessary assistance – Kirby

10:14 14.12.2021
USA is in direct contact with Russia, Ukraine, continues to pursue diplomatic path forward – White House

USA is in direct contact with Russia, Ukraine, continues to pursue diplomatic path forward – White House

18:15 13.12.2021
Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions move to 'yellow' epidemic zone from Wed

Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions move to 'yellow' epidemic zone from Wed

15:43 13.12.2021
Omicron strain expected to appear in Ukraine this week – meeting with Zelensky

Omicron strain expected to appear in Ukraine this week – meeting with Zelensky

12:21 13.12.2021
COVID-19 situation improving for five weeks in a row, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions to leave 'red' zone

COVID-19 situation improving for five weeks in a row, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions to leave 'red' zone

09:55 13.12.2021
Ukraine sees decline in new cases of COVID-19

Ukraine sees decline in new cases of COVID-19

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine ready to fulfill Minsk accords, but Russia should start with agreements of Normandy format 2019 summit on security – Kuleba

EU leaders call on Russia to urgently de-escalate tensions on Ukrainian border, warn of massive consequences - Council conclusions

Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid four enemy attacks in Donbas

Ukraine accepts two more out of eight contracted coal batches from USA, Colombia

Working group created in Rada to amend Constitution on decentralization

LATEST

Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid four enemy attacks in Donbas

Israeli govt to donate 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Ukraine

Ukraine accepts two more out of eight contracted coal batches from USA, Colombia

Kyiv City State Administration to be highlighted by Crimean Tatar ornament 'Örnek' on Dec 16-17

Working group created in Rada to amend Constitution on decentralization

Borrell: EU countries can easily reach consensus on new sanctions against Russia

Zelensky: NATO Secretary General supports Ukraine on arms procurement, but no single position among participating countries

There is still scope to explore in existing agreements between EU, Associated Trio countries - von der Leyen

EU acknowledges European aspirations of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova – declaration

Israel's experience in gas production and export is very interesting for Ukraine – The Ambassador

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD