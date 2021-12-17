Ukraine registers 8,899 new cases of COVID-19, 328 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 8,899 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 21,650 recoveries and 328 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Friday.

"Over the past day, December 16, Ukraine has recorded 8,899 new cases of COVID-19 (including 779 children and 98 medical workers), while 132,991 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 43,939 people who received their first shot of a vaccine, 89,038 who completed their vaccination, and 14 people who received booster shots. In the past 24 hours, 2.028 persons have been hospitalized, 328 have died, and 21,650 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

As of this date, 46.1% of Ukrainian adults have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, while 41.3% of the adult population have completed their vaccination, the ministry said.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,597,046 cases of COVID-19, including 3,306,465 recoveries and 92,641 deaths.