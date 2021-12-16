There is still scope to explore in existing agreements between EU, Associated Trio countries - von der Leyen

There is still scope for study in the existing agreements between the EU and the countries of the Associated Trio, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We have an Association Agreement and a Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement. Both have a lot of scope still to be explored, in the width and in the depth. So there is a lot of added value that we can still develop between us and Trio countries. And this is the job exactly which we are doing right now," she said at a press conference following the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels on Wednesday, December 15.