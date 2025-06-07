Three killed, one injured in Saturday shelling of Ukraine's Donetsk region

Three people were killed and one injured in Saturday's shelling of Donetsk region, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the regional military administration.

"In Yablunivka, part of the Illinivska community, Russian forces killed two civilians and damaged two houses. One more person was killed in Kostiantynivka," he wrote on Telegram.

A resident of Pokrovsk was wounded when an FPV drone damaged an outbuilding.

"In addition, we have confirmed information about a civilian from Rubtsi in the Lyman community who was killed the day before," Filashkin added.