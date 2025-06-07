Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:15 07.06.2025

Death toll in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv after night attacks rises to 3

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/kharkivoda

The number of fatalities from the massive combined Russian overnight attack on Kharkiv continues to rise, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

"One more person was killed in the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv. This brings the total number of residents killed in this terrorist shelling of the city to three," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

A total of 21 people were injured in the terrorist attack, including a 1.5-month-old baby and a 14-year-old girl. Three civilians were killed.

"As of now, there are 21 confirmed injured, including a 1.5-month-old baby and a 14-year-old girl. Three Kharkiv residents have been killed by the Russian occupying army," Terekhov said.

The shelling damaged 18 apartment buildings – three of which sustained structural damage – and 13 private homes, he added.

