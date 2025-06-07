Russian forces occupy 2 villages in Ukraine's Sumy region – DeepState

Russian forces have occupied the villages of Kindrativka and Oleksiyivka in the northern part of Sumy district, according to a Friday evening update by the OSINT project DeepState on Telegram.

Analysts also reported Russian advances near the villages of Belovody, Loknia, and Sadky. These advances increased the total occupied territory in the area to approximately 185.08 square kilometers, up from 154.42 square kilometers the day before.

DeepState also marked a new small Russian foothold in the Sumy region – 0.67 sq. km east of Yunakivka – in addition to an existing 3.11 sq. km bridgehead east of Myropillya.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly continue to control areas within Russia's Kursk region: a 5.54 sq. km area toward Guevo and an 11.35 sq. km area near Titkino heading northwest.