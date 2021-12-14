Zelensky: it is strange for Russia to demand guarantees of NATO's non-expansion when it has broken so many promises

Facts

The Russian side cannot demand any guarantees from Ukraine after violating its own promises, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the La Repubblica Italian newspaper, the text of which is posted on the website of the head of state.

Commenting on the demands of Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide written guarantees that Ukraine will not join NATO, Zelensky said that Ukraine had previously received security guarantees from Russia.

"Our state gave its part of the Soviet nuclear arsenal, the third largest in the world, and in return received, including from Russia, an assurance to respect our borders and our security. All this was thrown into the trash. Therefore, it is surprising to hear requests from the Russian side about any guarantees, when so many promises have already been violated by the Russian side itself," the President of Ukraine said.

