Facts

14:13 13.12.2021

Cabinet dismisses Dpty Interior Minister Gogilashvili at his own request

2 min read
Cabinet dismisses Dpty Interior Minister Gogilashvili at his own request

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oleksandr Gogilashvili at his own request.

"The Cabinet has dismissed Gogilashvili," a government source told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1639 of December 13, which was published on the government's website later, Gogilashvili was dismissed of his own free will.

It was reported on Saturday that on the Youtube channel Ostannia Kraplia (The Last Drop) a video appeared in which Gogilashvili, at the entrance to Donetsk region, had a row with law enforcement officers, because his car was stopped.

Later, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky said that he would initiate an investigation into the incident with the participation of Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili and his removal from office for this period.

Gogilashvili himself apologized "for his excessive emotionality" and promised to facilitate the investigation of the incident at the checkpoint in the JFO zone.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram that he believes that there can be only one reaction to the incident involving Deputy Interior Minister Oleksandr Gogilashvili - dismissal.

The website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs says that Gogilashvili was born in Georgia in 1973. In 2019, he graduated from Lviv University of Business and Law with a degree in Accounting and Taxation, in 2020 he graduated from the same university with a degree in Law. In 2019, he worked as a social worker at the international public organization Center for Healthy Youth (Kyiv).

Tags: #dismissed #gogilashvili
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:27 13.12.2021
Media coverage of Gogilashvili's misbehavior, authorities' prompt reaction to this to be warning to other officials – Arakhamia

Media coverage of Gogilashvili's misbehavior, authorities' prompt reaction to this to be warning to other officials – Arakhamia

14:34 11.12.2021
Monastyrsky initiates probe into incident involving Dpty Interior Minister Gogilashvili

Monastyrsky initiates probe into incident involving Dpty Interior Minister Gogilashvili

13:54 10.11.2021
Govt dismisses Chechotkin from post of State Emergency Service's head

Govt dismisses Chechotkin from post of State Emergency Service's head

16:43 29.07.2019
Police Chief of Dnipropetrovsk region Glukhoveria dismissed

Police Chief of Dnipropetrovsk region Glukhoveria dismissed

10:00 15.01.2016
Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces dismissed

Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces dismissed

11:10 05.02.2013
President sacks three heads of Kyiv district administrations for poor snow clearing

President sacks three heads of Kyiv district administrations for poor snow clearing

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions move to 'yellow' epidemic zone from Wed

Omicron strain expected to appear in Ukraine this week – meeting with Zelensky

Ukraine's MFA calls Putin's assertion that Ukraine allegedly didn't return foreign assets of USSR to Russia a manipulation of facts

COVID-19 situation improving for five weeks in a row, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions to leave 'red' zone

Ukraine sees decline in new cases of COVID-19

LATEST

Bill on criminalization of merchandise smuggling remains priority, but still under discussion – Hetmantsev

Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions move to 'yellow' epidemic zone from Wed

Over 40% of Ukrainians consider policy of Hungary towards Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia as preparation for occupation - poll

Omicron strain expected to appear in Ukraine this week – meeting with Zelensky

Ukraine's MFA calls Putin's assertion that Ukraine allegedly didn't return foreign assets of USSR to Russia a manipulation of facts

COVID-19 situation improving for five weeks in a row, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions to leave 'red' zone

Rada session hall may be refurbished in summer of 2022 – Stefanchuk

World Bank provides $150 mln to Ukraine for expanding COVID-19 vaccination

Stefanchuk backs idea of online voting in Rada

Ukraine sees decline in new cases of COVID-19

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD