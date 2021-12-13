Cabinet dismisses Dpty Interior Minister Gogilashvili at his own request

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oleksandr Gogilashvili at his own request.

"The Cabinet has dismissed Gogilashvili," a government source told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1639 of December 13, which was published on the government's website later, Gogilashvili was dismissed of his own free will.

It was reported on Saturday that on the Youtube channel Ostannia Kraplia (The Last Drop) a video appeared in which Gogilashvili, at the entrance to Donetsk region, had a row with law enforcement officers, because his car was stopped.

Later, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky said that he would initiate an investigation into the incident with the participation of Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili and his removal from office for this period.

Gogilashvili himself apologized "for his excessive emotionality" and promised to facilitate the investigation of the incident at the checkpoint in the JFO zone.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram that he believes that there can be only one reaction to the incident involving Deputy Interior Minister Oleksandr Gogilashvili - dismissal.

The website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs says that Gogilashvili was born in Georgia in 1973. In 2019, he graduated from Lviv University of Business and Law with a degree in Accounting and Taxation, in 2020 he graduated from the same university with a degree in Law. In 2019, he worked as a social worker at the international public organization Center for Healthy Youth (Kyiv).