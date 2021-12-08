Facts

14:21 08.12.2021

Erdogan announces Ankara's readiness to help reduce tensions between Russia and Ukraine

1 min read
Erdogan announces Ankara's readiness to help reduce tensions between Russia and Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday that Ankara could play a role in stabilizing the situation between Russia and Ukraine, Anadolu agency has reported.

"With the consent of the parties, we can contribute to reducing tensions between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, which can manifest itself in the form of mediation, or in any other format," the agency quoted Erdogan as saying.

The West is concerned about the movement of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border, and they argue that Moscow is concentrating a significant amount of military forces on the border.

Earlier, the Associated Press (AP), citing a source with U.S. intelligence data, reported that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could be carried out in early 2022, involving up to 175,000 Russian troops.

Tags: #erdogan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:48 17.11.2021
Zelensky discusses strategic partnership with Erdogan

Zelensky discusses strategic partnership with Erdogan

10:14 22.09.2021
Zelensky, Erdogan discuss FTA, military-technical cooperation at meeting in NYC

Zelensky, Erdogan discuss FTA, military-technical cooperation at meeting in NYC

09:32 15.04.2021
Crimean Tatars thank Erdogan for his attention to protecting rights of their people

Crimean Tatars thank Erdogan for his attention to protecting rights of their people

10:26 12.04.2021
Zelensky, Erdogan agree to coordinate steps to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity – Declaration

Zelensky, Erdogan agree to coordinate steps to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity – Declaration

17:10 10.04.2021
Yermak: Zelensky, Erdogan tete-a-tete meeting taking place, discussing Donbas, Crimean Platform, bilateral cooperation

Yermak: Zelensky, Erdogan tete-a-tete meeting taking place, discussing Donbas, Crimean Platform, bilateral cooperation

09:42 11.01.2021
Erdogan welcomes return of Ukrainian sailors from Libya to Ukraine, promises further assistance

Erdogan welcomes return of Ukrainian sailors from Libya to Ukraine, promises further assistance

10:08 04.02.2020
Turkey considering Ukraine as strategic partner, not competitor – Erdogan

Turkey considering Ukraine as strategic partner, not competitor – Erdogan

12:53 01.02.2020
Zelensky, Erdogan to take part in Ukrainian-Turkish business forum in Kyiv on Feb 3

Zelensky, Erdogan to take part in Ukrainian-Turkish business forum in Kyiv on Feb 3

17:49 15.08.2019
Jemilev comments on Erdogan's statement on Crimea

Jemilev comments on Erdogan's statement on Crimea

18:09 07.08.2019
Official ceremony of Zelensky-Erdogan meeting takes place in Ankara

Official ceremony of Zelensky-Erdogan meeting takes place in Ankara

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

UK to allocate extra GBP 1 bln in support for Ukraine – Zelensky

Zelensky signs law on UAH 8 bln national budget allocation to pay UAH 1,000 to vaccinated people via e-Support

Zelensky hopes 'Christmas ceasefire,' exchange of prisoners to be solved at Wednesday TCG meeting

United States to step up military aid to Ukraine in case Russia invades - White House

Biden warns Putin about 'strong economic, other measures' in case of military escalation with Ukraine - White House

LATEST

UK to allocate extra GBP 1 bln in support for Ukraine – Zelensky

Zelensky signs law on UAH 8 bln national budget allocation to pay UAH 1,000 to vaccinated people via e-Support

Plenković on Biden-Putin talk: messages given to de-escalate conflict

Zelensky hopes 'Christmas ceasefire,' exchange of prisoners to be solved at Wednesday TCG meeting

PMs of Ukraine, Croatia discuss strengthening cooperation between countries on trade, tourism, digitalization

Saakashvili allowed to watch TV, continuing therapy – lawyer

Venice Commission postpones consideration of anti-oligarchic bill to end of January – Sovhyria

Arakhamia: United States will never agree with Russia's requirements, incl on Ukraine-NATO issue

Ukrainian FM to visit UK on Dec 8-9

USA working on complete financial isolation of Russia in case of its invasion of Ukraine – Nuland

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD