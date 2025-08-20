Interfax-Ukraine
16:19 20.08.2025

Erdogan discusses war in Ukraine with Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a conversation with Vladimir Putin, during which the parties discussed the war in Ukraine, the office of the head of the Turkish state reported on Wednesday.

“President Erdogan said that he is closely following the developments in the peace process, that Turkey has sincerely sought to achieve a just peace since the beginning of the war, and that they support approaches aimed at establishing a lasting peace with the participation of all parties. Russian President Putin also noted the Istanbul process and thanked President Erdogan for holding peace talks in Turkey and for his efforts," the message reads.

The parties also discussed the results of Putin's meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska and bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia, in particular trade issues.

"During the meeting, President Erdogan and Russian President Putin agreed that both countries should maintain dialogue," the chancellery reported.

