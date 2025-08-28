Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:05 28.08.2025

Zelenskyy: Türkiye ready to join security guarantees, particularly in Black Sea, studying how to do this

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Türkiye ready to join security guarantees, particularly in Black Sea, studying how to do this

The Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the parameters of Turkey's possible participation in security guarantees for Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian state reported.

"We talked a lot about security guarantees. Now, national security advisers are working on developing each specific component; next week, the entire configuration will be on paper," Zelenskyy wrote following his conversation with Erdogan.

According to Zelenskyy, President "Erdogan said that he is involving his defense minister in the process to understand how exactly Türkiye can help ensure security, including in the Black Sea."

He also said that he and Erdogan exchanged views on the current situation and discussed the next diplomatic steps. "Ukraine is ready to talk in the leaders' format, because this is the only effective format. And, unfortunately, it is Russia that is avoiding this and continuing the war," Zelenskyy noted.

Speaking about the consequences of the Russian combined strike on Kyiv, Zelenskyy reported on strikes on a Turkish enterprise, the Azerbaijani embassy, ​​the EU Delegation, the British Council, and residential areas. "This is Putin's response to all attempts by Ukraine, the US, and our European partners to stop the killings. That is why pressure is needed - sanctions, duties, political pressure. We are counting on strong steps," he added.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Turkey for supporting Ukraine, "our people, for their constant readiness and desire to help achieve real peace. We greatly appreciate all assistance from Turkey."

Tags: #guarantees #zelenskyy #erdogan

MORE ABOUT

20:35 28.08.2025
China allows Russia to fight despite statements that war shouldn’t be expanded – Zelenskyy

China allows Russia to fight despite statements that war shouldn’t be expanded – Zelenskyy

20:12 28.08.2025
Ukraine to organize important events on sidelines of 80th session of UNGA – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to organize important events on sidelines of 80th session of UNGA – Zelenskyy

15:57 28.08.2025
Erdogan in conversation with Zelenskyy: Turkey ready to do everything possible to facilitate peace contacts at high level

Erdogan in conversation with Zelenskyy: Turkey ready to do everything possible to facilitate peace contacts at high level

09:32 28.08.2025
China and Hungary must react, time for new tough sanctions against Russia - Zelenskyy

China and Hungary must react, time for new tough sanctions against Russia - Zelenskyy

09:07 28.08.2025
Russian strike on Kyiv kills 8, including 1 child – Zelenskyy

Russian strike on Kyiv kills 8, including 1 child – Zelenskyy

20:33 27.08.2025
G7 ready to tighten sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

G7 ready to tighten sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

20:13 27.08.2025
Zelenskyy appoints Olha Stefanishyna as Ambassador of Ukraine to USA

Zelenskyy appoints Olha Stefanishyna as Ambassador of Ukraine to USA

20:51 26.08.2025
Ukraine to continue its defensive operations – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to continue its defensive operations – Zelenskyy

20:33 26.08.2025
Zelenskyy announces contacts this week with countries can provide platforms for talks with Russia

Zelenskyy announces contacts this week with countries can provide platforms for talks with Russia

14:58 26.08.2025
Govt to update rules for crossing state border for men aged 18 to 22 - Zelenskyy after meeting with Svyrydenko

Govt to update rules for crossing state border for men aged 18 to 22 - Zelenskyy after meeting with Svyrydenko

HOT NEWS

Russia and Ukraine not ready to stop the war themselves, although their leaders want it, Trump will make statements about it - White House

China allows Russia to fight despite statements that war shouldn’t be expanded – Zelenskyy

Nineteen killed in Kyiv

Leyen: Ukraine needs security guarantees that will turn the country into steel porcupine

Zelenskyy instructs MFA to clarify all facts regarding Hungary's decision to ban entry for serviceman

LATEST

Russia and Ukraine not ready to stop the war themselves, although their leaders want it, Trump will make statements about it - White House

Merz believes that after Russia's strike on Kyiv, Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin won’t take place

Interpipe jointly with Dnipro authorities involves 13,000 schoolchildren, students in technical education ecosystem

Overnight shelling of Kyiv strengthens Canada's resolve to help end war in Ukraine by providing it with security guarantees

US Embassy after Kyiv strikes: Trump makes it clear that both sides must reach negotiated solution

Ukrainian MFA notes importance of ceasefire: otherwise it’s very difficult to open the way to diplomacy

OSCE rep on freedom of media: No security without media freedom

Poroshenko calls decision to recognize UOC (MP) as affiliated with ROC belated but correct

Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine's energy sector

Israeli MFA expresses condolences over Russian attack on Kyiv

AD
AD