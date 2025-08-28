Zelenskyy: Türkiye ready to join security guarantees, particularly in Black Sea, studying how to do this

The Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the parameters of Turkey's possible participation in security guarantees for Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian state reported.

"We talked a lot about security guarantees. Now, national security advisers are working on developing each specific component; next week, the entire configuration will be on paper," Zelenskyy wrote following his conversation with Erdogan.

According to Zelenskyy, President "Erdogan said that he is involving his defense minister in the process to understand how exactly Türkiye can help ensure security, including in the Black Sea."

He also said that he and Erdogan exchanged views on the current situation and discussed the next diplomatic steps. "Ukraine is ready to talk in the leaders' format, because this is the only effective format. And, unfortunately, it is Russia that is avoiding this and continuing the war," Zelenskyy noted.

Speaking about the consequences of the Russian combined strike on Kyiv, Zelenskyy reported on strikes on a Turkish enterprise, the Azerbaijani embassy, ​​the EU Delegation, the British Council, and residential areas. "This is Putin's response to all attempts by Ukraine, the US, and our European partners to stop the killings. That is why pressure is needed - sanctions, duties, political pressure. We are counting on strong steps," he added.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Turkey for supporting Ukraine, "our people, for their constant readiness and desire to help achieve real peace. We greatly appreciate all assistance from Turkey."