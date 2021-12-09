Facts

12:16 09.12.2021

Ukraine should appoint new head of SAPO by 2022 – U.S. Charge d'Affaires

Ukraine by the end of 2021 should complete the competition for the election of a new head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), Charge d'Affaires of the United States in Ukraine Kristina Kvien has said.

During the conference entitled "Seven Years of Anti-Corruption Reform" in Kyiv, Kvien said the SAPO plays a critical role in bringing corruption to justice, has an impact on all anti-corruption cases in Ukraine. Given the importance of the independence of the SAPO, the United States officials are pleased with the progress in the selection process of a new special anti-corruption prosecutor, which occurred after significant delays.

The official said the United States urges to complete the process of appointing a new head of SAPO without delay. They would like to see the process of appointing the new head to be completed by 2022.

The Chargé d'Affaire said the United States supports Ukraine's work in building an anti-corruption infrastructure: it took an active part in creating an anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine and will continue to provide further assistance in this direction.

According to her, the new anti-corruption architecture has changed Ukraine. Civil society and those in power are fighting corruption, have received new tools.

Kvien also expressed her hope that Ukraine will soon adopt a new anti-corruption strategy.

