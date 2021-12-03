State defense procurement order fulfilled at 85% of plan - Minister Reznikov

As of December 1, the State Treasury took into account the obligations under the state defense procurement order for UAH 15.5 billion, while the UAH 23.1 billion had been planned, which is almost 85% of the plan, said Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

"As of December 1, the State Treasury took into account the obligations under the state defense procurement order for UAH 15.5 billion, while the planned was of UAH 23.1 billion, which is almost 85% of the plan. Until the end of this year, almost four more banking weeks, we are taking all measures to use those funds as efficiently as possible," he said during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv on Friday.

The Minister of Defense stressed that all defense purchases will be estimated through the prism of developing the fundamental capabilities of the Armed Forces and ensuring the combat readiness of their units.

"The missile program and the development of the capabilities of the fleet are among the priorities," Reznikov said.

He drew attention to the fact that on certain items of the state defense procurement order there is a rivalry between some lobbyists.

According to him, there are examples when production or development was financed for decades without a clear understanding of what result will be obtained, and whether it will be relevant at all.

"We will stop such things in order to concentrate resources on what is really necessary and has a future," the Defense Minister assured.