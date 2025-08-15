Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:18 15.08.2025

Defense Ministry approves nine new electronic warfare systems for operation in July, most of them Ukrainian-made

In July, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense approved nine new electronic warfare and reconnaissance (EW/SAR) systems for use in the Defense Forces, 90% of which were produced by the Ukrainian defense industry.

The ministry noted that in the conditions of modern warfare, the results of completing military tasks largely depend on the effectiveness of electronic warfare/electronic reconnaissance systems.

The Ministry of Defense continues to replenish the arsenal of the Defense Forces' electronic warfare systems with new models that meet the requirements of the front. In just seven months of 2025, the defense department has approved almost 80 electronic warfare systems for operation, and more than 150 last year. The vast majority of new products were created by Ukrainian developers.

Tags: #electronic_warfare #defense_ministry

