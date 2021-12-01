Ukraine elected member of UNESCO Committee for Protection of Cultural Property in Event of Armed Conflict

Ukraine has been elected a member of the UNESCO Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of an Armed Conflict, Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko has said.

"Ukraine has been elected a member of the Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of an Armed Conflict. The decisions were made at the ninth meeting of the states-parties to the Second Protocol to the Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of an Armed Conflict of 1954," Tkachenko wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, now, together with other participating states, Ukraine will work to ensure the safety of cultural heritage from the consequences of armed conflicts.

"In the conditions of armed aggression by the Russian Federation, attempts to spread their information propaganda, as well as through constant attempts to appropriate the Ukrainian cultural heritage, Ukraine's membership is an important stage for our state. This will become an effective mechanism for strengthening the protection of our monuments in the annexed Crimea and in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the minister said.

Membership term is four years, until 2025.