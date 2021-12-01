Ukraine sees increase in COVID-19 infections

Ukraine has registered 11,960 new cases of COVID-19, 26,160 recoveries, and 557 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, November 30, Ukraine has recorded 11,960 new cases of COVID-19, including 1,088 children and 207 medical workers, while 233,471 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 76,979 people who received their first shot and 156,492 who have completed vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 3,629 persons have been hospitalized, 557 have died, and 26,160 have recovered," the Health Ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,450,341 coronavirus infections, including 2,972,192 recoveries and 86,532 deaths.