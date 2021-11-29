Facts

09:57 29.11.2021

Emergency Service informs about completion of rescue operations in Mykolaiv region

Emergency Service informs about completion of rescue operations in Mykolaiv region

The State Emergency Service reports on the completion of rescue operations in Mykolaiv region.

"As of 18:00, search and rescue operations at the site of the explosion of a residential building in the town of Nova Odesa have been completed," the message says.

It is noted that six people and four units of equipment were involved from the State Emergency Service to provide lighting for operations.

As reported, on November 27, in the town of Nova Odesa, an explosion occurred in a five-story residential building (preliminary with gas leak explosion on the fifth floor). Two apartments on the fourth and two apartments on the fifth floors were destroyed, three people died, and the same number were injured.

Tags: #explosion #nova_odesa
