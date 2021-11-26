Facts

17:45 26.11.2021

Akhmetov denies Zelensky's statement on possible participation in putsch



The information made public by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky about allegedly drawing me into some kind of putsch is a lie, businessman Rinat Akhmetov has said.

"I am outraged by the spread of this lie, regardless of what motives the president is guided by. My position was and will be unequivocal, an independent, democratic and integral Ukraine with Crimea and my native Donbas. My actions confirm this," press secretary of Akhmetov Hanna Terekhova told Interfax-Ukraine.

Akhmetov promised to continue to defend a free Ukraine, a free economy, democracy and freedom of speech.

"As a citizen of Ukraine, the largest investor, taxpayer and employer of the country will continue to defend a free Ukraine, a free economy, democracy and freedom of speech. And I will do everything in my power to prevent authoritarianism and censorship in Ukraine," Akhmetov said.

