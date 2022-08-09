Akhmetov as individual pays about UAH 1.8 bln in taxes in 2022

Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov, as an individual, has paid UAH 1.77 billion in taxes to the budgets of all levels.

The press service of the businessman reported at the request of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Similar inquiries about the amount of taxes paid were also sent to other major businessmen in the country.

The matter concerns personal income tax and war tax for 2021.

In addition, Akhmetov’s companies paid another UAH 39.9 billion in taxes to the state and local budgets in the first half of 2022.

Since the beginning of a full-scale war in the country, SCM enterprises, the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation and FC Shakhtar have donated UAH 3 billion to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine and for humanitarian purposes.