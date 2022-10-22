Akhmetov's Metinvest hands over 110 thermal imaging sights worth UAH 11 mln to Ukrainian intelligence officers

Mining and Metallurgical group Metinvest, within the framework of the military initiative Steel Front of Rinat Akhmetov continues to support the defenders of Ukraine and sent 110 technological thermal imaging sights worth UAH 11 million to the front line for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

According to the company, in order to maintain the defenders' combat capability, Metinvest is transferring body armor, tactical equipment, vehicles and equipment to the front.

Representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received 110 thermal imaging sights from Metinvest - ultra-modern devices equipped with sensitive innovative matrices. At the same time, it is clarified that they were purchased in different countries of the world and delivered to Ukraine during about three months.

The press service recalls that Metinvest handed over 300 drones for the GUR and ground forces in mid-September.

Since the beginning of the war, Metinvest has provided assistance to Ukraine and Ukrainians for more than UAH 2 billion. In particular, UAH 1.3 billion of this amount is support for the army and the military.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group of mining and metallurgical enterprises. The group's enterprises are located mainly in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The main shareholders of the holding are SCM Group (71.24%) and Smart Holding (23.76%), which jointly manage it.

Metinvest Holding LLC is the management company of the Metinvest Group.