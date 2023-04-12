Economy

18:16 12.04.2023

Akhmetov will allocate $1.5 mln to create plan for recovery of Mariupol within Mariupol.Reborn initiative – SCM

1 min read
Akhmetov will allocate $1.5 mln to create plan for recovery of Mariupol within Mariupol.Reborn initiative – SCM

Rinat Akhmetov, the owner of SCM investment group, intends to allocate $1.5 million this year to create a plan for the recovery of Mariupol as part of the Mariupol.Reborn initiative, the press service of the group reported.

"To start the transformation of Mariupol today, all of us - Ukrainian and global business, authorities, international institutions - must join forces, attract the best minds and world expertise. I believe in the future of Mariupol, so I decided to allocate $1.5 million to build the Mariupol.Reborn project office, which will work with our partners and engage Mariupol residents to create a common vision for a new Mariupol together," Akhmetov said.

According to the report, the funds will be sent to the NGO Mariupol.Reborn. The revival plan should be developed by the end of 2024 in cooperation with citizens and international partners.

The Mariupol.Reborn initiative to create the city recovery plan was launched in the fall of 2022 by the Mariupol city authorities in partnership with SCM.

As reported, Rinat Akhmetov is initiating arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk and Luhansk regions to finance the future reconstruction of Ukraine.

Tags: #akhmetov #scm #mariupol

MORE ABOUT

20:44 11.04.2023
Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk, Luhansk regions to fund Ukraine's future recovery

Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk, Luhansk regions to fund Ukraine's future recovery

17:33 11.04.2023
Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk, Luhansk regions to fund Ukraine's future recovery

Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk, Luhansk regions to fund Ukraine's future recovery

16:10 22.02.2023
Akhmetov donates UAH 5 bln in aid to Ukrainian army, war victims over year – SCM

Akhmetov donates UAH 5 bln in aid to Ukrainian army, war victims over year – SCM

17:08 20.02.2023
Akhmetov's SCM pays UAH 73.2 bln in taxes to budget in 2022 – company

Akhmetov's SCM pays UAH 73.2 bln in taxes to budget in 2022 – company

16:26 02.02.2023
Occupiers decide to demolish building in Mariupol where around 200 victims were found to cover tracks – mayor's advisor

Occupiers decide to demolish building in Mariupol where around 200 victims were found to cover tracks – mayor's advisor

14:25 02.12.2022
Akhmetov's SCM pays more than UAH 60 bln in taxes to budget in nine months

Akhmetov's SCM pays more than UAH 60 bln in taxes to budget in nine months

15:51 22.10.2022
Akhmetov's Metinvest hands over 110 thermal imaging sights worth UAH 11 mln to Ukrainian intelligence officers

Akhmetov's Metinvest hands over 110 thermal imaging sights worth UAH 11 mln to Ukrainian intelligence officers

12:30 13.10.2022
Akhmetov hands over 700 vehicles, thousands of drones, 595,000 liters of fuel to AFU

Akhmetov hands over 700 vehicles, thousands of drones, 595,000 liters of fuel to AFU

10:09 04.10.2022
Mariupol allocates over UAH 600 mln for purchase of war bonds

Mariupol allocates over UAH 600 mln for purchase of war bonds

17:57 08.09.2022
SCM becomes general partner in development of strategy for recovery of Mariupol

SCM becomes general partner in development of strategy for recovery of Mariupol

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy signs IMF benchmark law on growth of 2023 state budget expenditures by UAH 487 bln

Funding gap for rapid recovery of Ukraine in 2023 is $11 bln – World Bank chief

Tax reforms after war are unification with EU norms - Hetmantsev

Inflation in Ukraine in March up to 1.5%, but slows down to 21.3% in annual terms – statistics

Four traders book cross-section for electricity export to Moldova at first auction after its resumption

LATEST

Zelenskyy signs IMF benchmark law on growth of 2023 state budget expenditures by UAH 487 bln

RGC connects Ukraine's first biomethane plant of 3 mcm/year to grids

EVA launches its own courier service in Kyiv

IMF to assess impact of amendment on new payments and restrictions in public sector of Ukraine

Tax service to receive new KPIs – head of Rada committee Hetmantsev

Customs reform should start with reboot of leadership at competition with participation of intl specialists – MP Hetmantsev

Funding gap for rapid recovery of Ukraine in 2023 is $11 bln – World Bank chief

Tax reforms after war are unification with EU norms - Hetmantsev

Inflation in Ukraine in March up to 1.5%, but slows down to 21.3% in annual terms – statistics

Four traders book cross-section for electricity export to Moldova at first auction after its resumption

AD
AD
AD
AD