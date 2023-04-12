Akhmetov will allocate $1.5 mln to create plan for recovery of Mariupol within Mariupol.Reborn initiative – SCM

Rinat Akhmetov, the owner of SCM investment group, intends to allocate $1.5 million this year to create a plan for the recovery of Mariupol as part of the Mariupol.Reborn initiative, the press service of the group reported.

"To start the transformation of Mariupol today, all of us - Ukrainian and global business, authorities, international institutions - must join forces, attract the best minds and world expertise. I believe in the future of Mariupol, so I decided to allocate $1.5 million to build the Mariupol.Reborn project office, which will work with our partners and engage Mariupol residents to create a common vision for a new Mariupol together," Akhmetov said.

According to the report, the funds will be sent to the NGO Mariupol.Reborn. The revival plan should be developed by the end of 2024 in cooperation with citizens and international partners.

The Mariupol.Reborn initiative to create the city recovery plan was launched in the fall of 2022 by the Mariupol city authorities in partnership with SCM.

As reported, Rinat Akhmetov is initiating arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk and Luhansk regions to finance the future reconstruction of Ukraine.