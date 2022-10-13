Economy

12:30 13.10.2022

Akhmetov hands over 700 vehicles, thousands of drones, 595,000 liters of fuel to AFU

Akhmetov hands over 700 vehicles, thousands of drones, 595,000 liters of fuel to AFU

As part of the Steel Front military initiative founded by Rinat Akhmetov, more than 2,000 drones and walkie-talkies, 700 vehicles and half a million liters of fuel were handed over to Ukrainian soldiers, the businessman's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

He also handed over more than 150,000 bulletproof vests produced at SCM enterprises to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "For this, metallurgists have mastered the technology of smelting special armored steel of a high level of protection, and also found contractors who sew plate carriers," the press service reported.

In addition to bulletproof vests, the soldiers also received other means of protection: more than 20,000 helmets and 40,000 first-aid kits produced in accordance with NATO standards. "Because this war is primarily a war of high technology, Akhmetov has channeled millions to purchase vehicles, drones and walkie-talkies. This is what gives our soldiers an advantage at the front," the press service said.

More than 1,011 modern drones and 1,292 walkie-talkies, 1,600 special devices (thermal imagers, rangefinders) have already been handed over to the military. To ensure the mobility of the units, the SCM businesses handed over more than 700 vehicles to the front, primarily reliable off-road vehicles, and provided them with fuel. In total, 595,000 liters of fuel were sent to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and peaceful cities.

"We do not plan to stop and will do everything to bring Ukraine's victory closer. And we will definitely win," Akhmetov said.

As reported, since the beginning of the war, SCM companies have sent over UAH 3 billion to help Ukraine and Ukrainians, and this figure is growing every day.

Tags: #akhmetov #scm

17:57 08.09.2022
SCM becomes general partner in development of strategy for recovery of Mariupol

13:47 18.08.2022
Akhmetov: I believe in Ukrainian army, support of Western partners

11:57 09.08.2022
Akhmetov as individual pays about UAH 1.8 bln in taxes in 2022

14:53 21.07.2022
National TV Council annuls licenses of Rinat Akhmetov's TV companies

15:34 19.07.2022
Peace treaty with Russia possible only on Ukraine's terms – businessman Akhmetov

12:06 19.07.2022
Ukraine should use historic chance to build new European country - Akhmetov

09:29 12.07.2022
Akhmetov's SCM of all group's media assets will give state only licenses – communications director

17:53 11.07.2022
Akhmetov hands media business over to government – statement

12:21 11.07.2022
SCM to demand compensation from Russia in all intl, national instances – Akhmetov

11:01 29.06.2022
ECHR authorized to consider claims on Russia's violations committed before effective date of Russia's withdrawal from European Convention - SCM

