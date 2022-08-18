Economy

13:47 18.08.2022

Akhmetov: I believe in Ukrainian army, support of Western partners

Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov is confident that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), with the support of Western partners, will liberate Mariupol (Donetsk region) and raise the Ukrainian flag over the city.

The businessman expressed this opinion in an interview with the Polish edition of Wiadomości.

"For me, Mariupol was, is and will always be Ukrainian. I believe in the Ukrainian army and the support of our Western partners. I believe that if Ukraine receives military assistance in the required volumes, Mariupol will definitely be liberated. And when the Ukrainian flag rises again over Mariupol, we will direct all our efforts to its restoration," Akhmetov said.

"Personally, I will spare no effort or money for this. In Ukrainian Mariupol, we will definitely restore our plants, and Mariupol steel will once again compete with dignity on global markets," he added.

The businessman said that Ukraine would definitely win the war against Putin's Russia. "I don't know exactly when this will happen, but I am convinced that it will happen. And I live for it every day," Akhmetov said.

Tags: #akhmetov

