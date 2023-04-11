Economy

17:33 11.04.2023

Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk, Luhansk regions to fund Ukraine's future recovery

2 min read
Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk, Luhansk regions to fund Ukraine's future recovery

Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov, as an investor, will demand compensation from Russia for all losses caused to him as a result of interference in the activities or expropriation of assets and investments by the so-called "DNR" and "LNR" under the leadership or control of Russia in 2014-2017, according to the SCM website on Tuesday.

These assets, under the umbrella of the SCM Group, were involved in such diverse range of industries and activities as metals and mining, football, energy and real estate. Assets include, among many others, Yenakiyevo Metallurgical Plant, DTEK Rovenki Anthracite, DTEK Sverdlovanthracite, the Donbas Arena and Kirsha training centre, in the construction of which more than $400 million was invested. The money that the aggressor will compensate will be used to restore Ukraine in the future.

"On 24 February 2022, the Russian army began a large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Yet, for me, as for many other Ukrainians, the war began in 2014. It was then that Russia invaded our country, started seizing our vital factories and plants, and destroying our infrastructure. My position has not changed: we will seek justice using all available legal means with every possible agency and court, because Russia's crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians that have been committed since 2014 must be punished. Therefore, I am filing a claim for full compensation from the aggressor country for all the losses we have suffered since 2014 in the illegally occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Justice must be restored, and the aggressor must be held accountable both financially and in the criminal proceedings. I am going to invest the awarded compensation to rebuild and open new factories and plants, create jobs, and contribute to the growth of the Ukrainian economy. We will definitely rebuild our country, including our Ukrainian Donbas. And the Donbas Arena will once again be a place for happy meetings and excitement," Akhmetov comments on the judicial initiative.

In 2018, a lawsuit was already filed with the Arbitration Court in The Hague regarding the energy assets of the DTEK energy holding in the annexed Crimea, in 2022 - to the ECHR with a list of assets destroyed or seized after Russia's full-scale invasion. The legal services of SCM and all of Akhmetov's businesses are making every effort to fully and comprehensively pursue Russia legally, looking for the necessary tools and options in international procedural practice, the company reports.

Tags: #akhmetov #scm

MORE ABOUT

20:44 11.04.2023
Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk, Luhansk regions to fund Ukraine's future recovery

Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk, Luhansk regions to fund Ukraine's future recovery

16:10 22.02.2023
Akhmetov donates UAH 5 bln in aid to Ukrainian army, war victims over year – SCM

Akhmetov donates UAH 5 bln in aid to Ukrainian army, war victims over year – SCM

17:08 20.02.2023
Akhmetov's SCM pays UAH 73.2 bln in taxes to budget in 2022 – company

Akhmetov's SCM pays UAH 73.2 bln in taxes to budget in 2022 – company

14:25 02.12.2022
Akhmetov's SCM pays more than UAH 60 bln in taxes to budget in nine months

Akhmetov's SCM pays more than UAH 60 bln in taxes to budget in nine months

15:51 22.10.2022
Akhmetov's Metinvest hands over 110 thermal imaging sights worth UAH 11 mln to Ukrainian intelligence officers

Akhmetov's Metinvest hands over 110 thermal imaging sights worth UAH 11 mln to Ukrainian intelligence officers

12:30 13.10.2022
Akhmetov hands over 700 vehicles, thousands of drones, 595,000 liters of fuel to AFU

Akhmetov hands over 700 vehicles, thousands of drones, 595,000 liters of fuel to AFU

17:57 08.09.2022
SCM becomes general partner in development of strategy for recovery of Mariupol

SCM becomes general partner in development of strategy for recovery of Mariupol

13:47 18.08.2022
Akhmetov: I believe in Ukrainian army, support of Western partners

Akhmetov: I believe in Ukrainian army, support of Western partners

11:57 09.08.2022
Akhmetov as individual pays about UAH 1.8 bln in taxes in 2022

Akhmetov as individual pays about UAH 1.8 bln in taxes in 2022

14:53 21.07.2022
National TV Council annuls licenses of Rinat Akhmetov's TV companies

National TV Council annuls licenses of Rinat Akhmetov's TV companies

AD

HOT NEWS

Funding gap for rapid recovery of Ukraine in 2023 is $11 bln – World Bank chief

Tax reforms after war are unification with EU norms - Hetmantsev

Inflation in Ukraine in March up to 1.5%, but slows down to 21.3% in annual terms – statistics

Four traders book cross-section for electricity export to Moldova at first auction after its resumption

Ukraine resumes electricity exports – Ministry of Energy

LATEST

Tax service to receive new KPIs – head of Rada committee Hetmantsev

Customs reform should start with reboot of leadership at competition with participation of intl specialists – MP Hetmantsev

Funding gap for rapid recovery of Ukraine in 2023 is $11 bln – World Bank chief

Tax reforms after war are unification with EU norms - Hetmantsev

Inflation in Ukraine in March up to 1.5%, but slows down to 21.3% in annual terms – statistics

Four traders book cross-section for electricity export to Moldova at first auction after its resumption

Head of Rada Committee Hetmantsev predicts reboot of Economic Security Bureau before year-end

Ukraine resumes electricity exports – Ministry of Energy

Removing tobacco market from shadow may add UAH 15-17 bln to state budget – MP Hetmantsev

Ukraine to refrain from exporting grain, sunflower seeds to Poland until new season – Minister of Agrarian Policy

AD
AD
AD
AD