14:06 20.07.2023

Rinat Akhmetov's Foundation ready to help residents of Odesa, Mykolaiv after occupiers' attacks on housing estates

The Rinat Akhmetov Foundation is ready to provide assistance to Odesa and Mykolaiv after the air strikes of the occupiers on residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

"Mykolaiv, Odesa. In recent days, the enemy has inflicted massive attacks on residential areas and civilian facilities in Ukrainian cities. Dozens of the wounded have died. The Rinat Akhmetov Foundation is ready to provide assistance to all victims, namely: treatment, rehabilitation and psychological assistance," the System Capital Management said on Facebook on Thursday.

It is clarified that in order to receive support, people should contact the toll-free hotline number 0 (800) 509 001 (Monday to Friday), or the Fund's Facebook messenger http://m.me/AkhmetovFDU.

