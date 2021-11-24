Russia-occupation forces fire from mortars at positions of Ukrainian border guards near Maryinka checkpoint in Donbas

In Donbas on Wednesday, November 24, Russia-occupation forces fired at the positions of Ukrainian border guards in the area of the Maryinka checkpoint using 82 mm mortars, the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported.

"Today, after 09:00, the positions of border guards at the checkpoint of the first defense line Maryinka located on the Donetsk-Kurakhove road corridor were shelled. The enemy fired from 82 mm mortars," the Border Guard Service said on Facebook.

It is noted that the personnel were not injured, while fortifications were damaged.