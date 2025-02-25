Facts

20:40 25.02.2025

Work continues at Chornobyl NPP to extinguish smoldering spots, partially open confinement structures

2 min read
Work continues at Chornobyl NPP to extinguish smoldering spots, partially open confinement structures

As of 16:00 on February 25, work continued, including using UAVs, on the arch-shaped New Safe Confinement above the Shelter facility, to detect and extinguish smoldering spots and partially open structures.

"No deterioration in the radiation situation at the industrial site of the arch-shaped New Safe Confinement above the Shelter facility and at Chornobyl NPP in general has been recorded. No release of radioactive substances beyond the established limits has been detected," State Specialized Enterprise (SSE) Chornobyl NPP said on Tuesday.

Seven operational fire suppression lines have been installed on the cladding of the New Safe Confinement to extinguish smoldering spots. The necessary forces and means of the State Emergency Service, in particular groups of climbers, are involved. A reserve of personnel of the State Emergency Service is on standby.

According to the SSE Chornobyl NPP information, due to damage to the external and internal shells (sheathings) of the arch-shaped New Safe Confinement and the equipment of the main crane system, the limits and conditions of safe operation of the arch-shaped New Safe Confinement of the Shelter complex were violated.

According to the results of an extraordinary inspection of the enclosing and supporting structures of the arch-shaped New Safe Confinement of the Shelter facility, as well as the garage for the maintenance of the main crane system. The following damage has been identified in the arch's external cladding: localized through-destructions, localized defects without complete destruction, and damage to the internal filler of the cladding. Additionally, there is destruction of bolted connections.

At the same time, deformed joints of the structures of the upper part of the maintenance garage were detected.

In addition, according to the results of a preliminary assessment of the consequences of the fire that occurred on February 18, 2025, damage was found to the membranes of the arch-shaped New Safe Confinement perimeter in the southern, southwestern and southeastern zones.

Tags: #extinguishing #chnpp #fire

