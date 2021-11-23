Facts

18:52 23.11.2021

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid three enemy attacks in Donbas

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid three enemy attacks in Donbas

Russia-led forces violated the ceasefire regime three times in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in eastern Ukraine as of 17:00 on November 23, 2021 starting Tuesday midnight.

"As a result of hostile actions, one member of the Joint Forces was wounded. The soldier received medical assistance, he was evacuated to a hospital. His health condition is satisfactory. Ukrainian defenders returned fire and forced the enemy to stop shelling," the JFO said on Facebook.

According to the report, the enemy opened fire from various systems of grenade launchers and heavy machine guns.

