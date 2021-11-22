Russia-led forces fire at Ukrainian positions three times since midnight, one soldier wounded

Russia-led forces have violated the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine three times since the beginning of this day, November 22 at 11:00, according to the Joint Forces Operation Facebook page.

"As a result of hostile actions, one soldier of the Joint Forces was wounded. The soldier received medical assistance, he was evacuated to a medical institution. His health condition is satisfactory," the message says.

The enemy made shelling using grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and other small arms.