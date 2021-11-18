Facts

15:58 18.11.2021

Ukrainian tourists stranded in Turkey return to Ukraine

Ukrainian tourists who could not leave Turkey as a result of the death of one of their group members are returning return to Ukraine on Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"A group of Ukrainian tourists who previously could not leave the territory of Turkey as a result of the death of one of the group members in the territory of the Mugla province in Turkey on October 17 will return to their homeland today," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Thursday.

He noted that according to the results of the work carried out by the diplomatic institutions of Ukraine in Turkey with the competent authorities, in particular with the prosecutor's office of the city of Fethiye and the Turkish forensic examination, it was possible to speed up the pretrial investigation of the case and ensure a quick and safe return of citizens to Ukraine.

"Citizens are returning today in two groups to Zaporozhia and Kyiv. Consular officials of Ukraine in Turkey will continue to monitor the criminal case on the death of our citizen. We will never desert our people, and this is our unshakable principle," Kuleba stressed.

As reported, a group of Ukrainian citizens flew to Antalya in mid-October and went on a hike along the Lycian Way, but had to remain in Turkey to this day due to the investigation being conducted into the death of one of the group members. Until the completion of all investigative actions, in particular the examination of the object that was used to injure, the court temporarily prohibited the Ukrainian's companions from leaving the territory of Turkey.

Tags: #tourists #turkey
