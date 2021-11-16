Facts

12:26 16.11.2021

Germany suspends certification of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline pending creation of German subsidiary for nat'l section

2 min read
Germany suspends certification of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline pending creation of German subsidiary for nat'l section

The German Federal Grid Agency, Bundesnetzagentur, has suspended the certification procedure for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline until Nord Stream 2 AG, which is based in Zug, Switzerland, has completed creating a subsidiary in order to operate the German national section of the pipeline, as well as completed the transfer of major assets and human resources to it, Bundesnetzagentur said.

"Our company is taking this step in order to ensure compliance with applicable rules and regulations. We are not commenting on the details of the procedure, its timing, or the impact on the timing of the pipeline's commissioning," Nord Stream 2 AG's press service said about the step.

Bundesnetzagentur concluded that "it would only be possible to certify an operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if that operator was organized in a legal form under German law."

Nord Stream 2 AG "has decided not to transform its existing legal form but instead to found a subsidiary under German law solely to govern the German part of the pipeline. This subsidiary is to become the owner and operator of the German part of the pipeline. The subsidiary must then fulfil the requirements of an independent transmission operator as set out in the German Energy Industry Act," the regulator said.

"The certification procedure will remain suspended until the main assets and human resources have been transferred to the subsidiary and the Bundesnetzagentur is able to check whether the documentation resubmitted by the subsidiary, as the new applicant, is complete. When these requirements have been fulfilled, the Bundesnetzagentur will be able to resume its examination in the remainder of the four-month period set out in law, produce a draft decision and deliver it to the European Commission for an opinion, as provided for in the EU legislation on the internal market," it said.

Nord Stream 2 will be able to carry 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the Slavyanskaya compressor station in Kingisepp district of Leningrad region across the Baltic Sea to Germany. Construction of the first pipeline string was completed in early June and the second was finished in September. The first string has already been filled with gas and is ready for service.

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #germany
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:51 16.11.2021
German regulator confirms Ukraine to be admitted to Nord Stream 2 certification without veto power

German regulator confirms Ukraine to be admitted to Nord Stream 2 certification without veto power

17:42 15.11.2021
Germany condemns firing of Nevelske on Sunday

Germany condemns firing of Nevelske on Sunday

14:22 08.11.2021
Naftogaz asks German regulator to involve it in Nord Stream 2 certification process

Naftogaz asks German regulator to involve it in Nord Stream 2 certification process

09:17 08.11.2021
Decision on Ukraine's involvement in Nord Stream 2 certification to be made next week

Decision on Ukraine's involvement in Nord Stream 2 certification to be made next week

15:46 18.10.2021
Naftogaz files objections against Nord Stream 2 certification to German regulator – Vitrenko

Naftogaz files objections against Nord Stream 2 certification to German regulator – Vitrenko

11:28 18.10.2021
First string of Nord Stream 2 filled with technical gas, ready to operate

First string of Nord Stream 2 filled with technical gas, ready to operate

16:00 12.10.2021
EU's third energy package should be fully applied to Nord Stream 2 – Head of European Commission

EU's third energy package should be fully applied to Nord Stream 2 – Head of European Commission

13:06 12.10.2021
Ukraine, EU to launch strategic dialogue on Europe's energy security – Zelensky

Ukraine, EU to launch strategic dialogue on Europe's energy security – Zelensky

15:38 09.10.2021
Klitschko opens Days of Kyiv in Leipzig

Klitschko opens Days of Kyiv in Leipzig

15:21 01.10.2021
Naftogaz head expecting sanctions on Nord Stream 2 operator over halt of gas transit to Hungary

Naftogaz head expecting sanctions on Nord Stream 2 operator over halt of gas transit to Hungary

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

Ukraine registers 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, 838 deaths in past 24 hours

Denisova denied visit to Saakashvili in Georgian prison

LATEST

Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

Ukraine registers 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, 838 deaths in past 24 hours

Denisova denied visit to Saakashvili in Georgian prison

UK supports Ukraine unwavering in face of Russian hostility – Johnson

Macron in talk with Putin: France intends to protect Ukraine's territorial integrity – media

Olena Shuliak heads Servant of People party

'Red' level for COVID-19 established in Vinnytsia region from Nov 18

Ukraine's situation with COVID-19 incidence stabilizing for second week – Zelensky's conference call

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD