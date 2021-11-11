Facts

Ukraine immune to 'psychological pressure' from Russia - Zelensky

Ukraine immune to 'psychological pressure' from Russia - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described the alleged movement and amassment of Russian forces along the Ukrainian border as "psychological pressure" on Ukraine and said that the Ukrainian army "is ready to deter any external force."

"Information about a possible exacerbation of the 'disease' has been received lately: our Western partners have provided information about the active movement and amassment of Russian forces along the Ukrainian border. First of all, we are grateful to our partners for the information. Hopefully, the entire world can see now who actually wants peace and who amasses almost 100,000 troops on our border," Zelensky said in a video address on Wednesday.

He claimed that "attacks, explosions, and troop amassment and movement have been observed on the frontline for nearly eight years."

"We have long developed immunity to psychological pressure from Russia. Our security services, our intelligence have full information. Our army is ready to deter anyone, anytime and anywhere," Zelensky said.

